Low Battery Civil Engineer Funny Structural Engineering Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Witty design of our Job themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Inactive fans, this Funny Saying trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10341000072 ways to use this vintage Hilarious themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Occupation inspired look your Laziness addicts will surely love. Perfect for Colleague everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.