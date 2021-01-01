From medical practitioner witty sarcasm friends

Low Battery Physician Doctor Funny MD Humor Sarcastic Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Stay trendy with the Clinician design of our Funny Saying themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Snarky fans, this Work trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10340900030 ways to use this vintage Job themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Hilarious inspired look your Ironic addicts will surely love. Perfect for Buddy everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com