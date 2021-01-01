Low Carb and No Carb Cookbook. Enjoy 130-Recipes, 85-Low Carb Desserts and 27-Restaurant Guide To Eating Out: The #1 Way to Lose Weight and Live a Hea

Low Carb Diet Cookbook and Restaurant Guide for Diabetic Living with delicious Diabetic Meals by the Plate. The #1 New York Times Bestseller for Simple and Easy Planning Guide to Delicious, Diabetes Friendly Meals, Desserts and Restaurant Guide when Eating Out for Diabetic Living. This simple and easy planning guide cookbook offers the easiest and most flavorful way to build complete meals that are diabetes friendly and delicious at the same time. Avoiding complicated meal programs that turn meal-planning into work. This Low Carb Diet Cookbook and Restaurant Guide is design for Diabetic Living with delicious Diabetic Meals by the Plate. This is a simple approach to eating the right foods in proper amounts by filling your plate with one half non-starchy vegetables, one quarter protein, and one quarter starch. A very clever and healthy way of eating. All meals are 500 calories or less. Two extras chapters help you add in simple sides and desserts. Plus 27-Restaurant to choose from with the perfect meal guide when eating out.