Low Carb & Paleo Christmas - Healthy Easy Recipes: Lowcarb and Paleo Recipes based on the 12 days of Christmas Mark Moxom Author

You will no doubt be familiar with the old, some might consider, traditional Christmas song The Twelve Days of Christmas. What you might not have noticed is that it actually contains a lot of references to food both seasonal and celebratory dishes. In this book you'll be able to see how you can cook the 12 dishes of Christmas including: Partridge with poached pear, Dove Brandon, Authentic Coq au vin, Milk pork, Dancing aubergine, Pork chops with pickled peppers and many more. Can you guess which dishes match which day of Christmas? On top of that, #1 best selling author Mark Moxom gives you 24 great Christmas recipes that are bound to be loved by all your guests and won't mean you're going to be worried about not eating the way you like to normally. And it's highly likely your guests won't even guess they are eating your way either. All the recipes are good for Paleo (inc dairy) and low carb OWL and Maintenance stages. And with a little care about what you put on your plate - OK for Induction too