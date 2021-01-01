Low Carb Cookbook with 4 Ingredients 2 Pascale Naessens Author

• Delicious and healthy recipes divided up according to their preparation time: ready in 10, 15, 20 or 25 minutes • Delicious, filling meals guaranteed to satisfy Nutritionist Pascale Naessens is a forerunner, trendsetter and success author in the culinary field. In 2019 she won the Gourmand Award Best in the World and Low Carb Cookbook with 4 Ingredients ISBN 9789401461481 was the best-selling book in Belgium in 2018. In this second volume she presents more than 70 new tasty and inspiring low-carb dishes according to her well-known method. She also examines the ketogenic diet and the similarities with her proposed way of eating.