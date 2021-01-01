Low-Carb Vegan Cookbook: Easy and Delicious Low Carb Vegan Recipes Giles G. Lion Author

Are you a vegan or have you ever thought about switching to a vegan diet? Have you been considering going low carb? Sometimes, it's hard to jump into something new, and that is why I have written this book that is part informational text and part recipe book.In this book, I explore what the word vegan means and why on earth anyone would want to be one. I talk briefly about carbohydrates and why some folks choose to watch their intake of them. Diving a little deeper into the book, you will explore with me the following:The very specifics of being a vegan and what it means to choose a vegan diet or lifestyle.The health benefits of a new diet.How the food choices you make can have a positive impact on our world and environment.The answer to the question, Do I have to give up the peanut butter and chocolate?!Whether or not the pasta and bread have a place in a low-carb and vegan food style.How to lower your risk of getting cancer or heart disease.How we may be carrying a toxic load and what to do about it.What does it mean to eat lower on the food chain?Can we live a more kind and generous life?What is the connection between carbohydrates and mass-produced food?Am I at risk for diabetes because of the food I eat?What about fat and weight gain?I invite you to look at and enjoy a taste of the following:Optional sweeteners that are body friendly.Milk choices that are not meant for baby cows.A new noodle...Yes, to Pasta!Desserts that are just as delightful as an ice cream cake.Satisfying the comfort foods, andSalads that will make you want to run a marathon.I have written this book for the curious and the hungry, so if you are either, then grab a fork and pull a chair up. Dinner is ON!