Magneto Low Glider Longboard, bamboo

FEATURES: MADE BY SKATERS - All of our boards are inspired by our location in Southern California, the birthplace of longboarding. As skaters, we know what it’s like to hit a rock and get thrown off, so we designed the glider collection to give you the best possible skating experience. LARGE WHEELS & SMOOTH RIDE - The large diameter 100mm x 25mm urethane wheels allow these boards to get over almost any terrain, rough roads, cracks, small rocks, stick or tree debris without the fear of getting bucked. If you have ever been thrown off your board because your wheel couldn't get over a small pebble you can now sleep peacefully! This is a true must have in your quiver. UNIQUE SURF & DRIFT FEEL - The small contact patch of the wheels makes it feel like you're surfing on these boards. You can even get the back end to drift out subtly making it feel like you're carving up a glassy wave. The deck has a large 45mm drop and even features a drop-through truck mount which keeps everything nice and low to the ground. The entire ride and performance is very unique and a lot of fun! GREAT FOR LAND SUP - Because of the large wheels and smooth ride, the glider collection is a great option for stand up paddling on land. If you have a land paddle stick or other SUP accessories, this board will take your ride to the next level. PREMIUM QUALITY MATERIALS - An 8 layer laminate with a hard maple core and a beautifully stained bamboo top and bottom sealed with a sand grit finish to show off the beauty of the bamboo. The deck features a subtle reverse camber to keep the deck as low to the ground as possible. The bearings are fast and smooth with an ABEC 5 rating.