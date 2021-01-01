Low Hoppin - Low and Slow Lowrider Cruiser Tote Bag

Low Hoppin is the perfect birthday, holiday or Christmas gift for your car enthusiast! Great for Papa, Dad, Mom, Son, Daughter, friend or anyone! Happy Fathers Day! Featuring a classic lowrider image, with the words Low Hoppin! in purple this design is perfect for your car show enthusiast, cruiser, mechanic, Motorhead, club member or collector. Rock this design anywhere! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.