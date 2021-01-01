Classic Unisex Denim jacket featuring unique Raglan Sleeve Pointed collar Button closure Chest flap pockets Adjustable button tabs at the back waist Signature Hegarty back vent Both models wear Medium (proportions may change slightly according to size). - Jacket length: 66.5cm/26.1in Female Model's height: 179cm/5ft 10 1/2in Male Models Height: 188cm/6ft 2in 100% Made in England Selvedge Denim Denim weight: Indigo 12oz / Ecru 12oz Pocket Lining: 100% English Cotton Brass buttons embossed twice with Hegarty Logo Signature Hegarty back vent detail Machine wash inside out Fit's true to size Made In London WASH INSIDE OUT ON A COOL WASH Low-Impact Blue Brass Denim Jacket Medium Hegarty