These KOY navy chino shorts are a versatile leisurewear option made from 100% textured navy blue cotton and detailed with trims of turquoise-blue Kenyan Kikoy fabric under the hem, on the back-pocket flap (which can be hidden) and on the inner waistline. The hem can be folded up to show the Kikoy detail or down to hide the detail, depending on the occasion. These classic-fitted mens navy shorts are perfect for your summer adventures as well as looking stylish on a summers day or on holiday. They work well as navy golf shorts and paired well with our Kugawana white polo shirt. This item is made in Tunisia from 100% cotton, and includes detailing of Kenyan Kikoy fabric (also 100% cotton). Wash at up to 30°. Use normal spin cycle and air dry on a flat surface. Iron at low temperature. Do not bleach or tumble. Low-Impact Navy Cotton Men's Chino Shorts Large KOY Clothing