This men's navy polo shirt is a versatile leisurewear option made from soft, textured 100% cotton and detailed with contrasting trims of authentic Kenyan Kikoy fabric under the collar, on the placket, and on the inner side slits. Keeping with KOY Clothing's brand ethos, over 50% of profits go back into sustainable charity projects in Kenya. This shirt is made in Turkey from 100% cotton and includes detailing of Kenyan Kikoy fabric (also 100% cotton). Wash inside out at up to 30°. Use a normal spin cycle and air dry on a flat surface. Iron at low temperature. Do not bleach or tumble. Low-Impact Navy Cotton Mens Polo Shirt - Luo 3XL KOY Clothing