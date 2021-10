A ribbed knit low impact sports bra featuring a fit that sculpts, lifts, and smooths, seams that lay flat for ultimate comfort, a scoop neck, removable cups at the padded bust, racerback with smooth knit trim at the cutout detail, elasticized underband, longline fit, and wicking fabric for moisture management. | 93% nylon, 7% spandex | Machine wash cold | Model is 5'6" and wearing a Small | Low Impact - Seamless Cutout Sports Bra in Black Large