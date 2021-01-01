Low Oxalate Diet: A Beginner's 3-Week Step-by-Step Guide for Managing Kidney Stones, With Curated Recipes, a Low Oxalate Food List, and a Sample Meal

What do Louis XIV, Martin Luther King, Sir Isaac Newton, Caesar Augustus, Benjamin Franklin, and Oliver Cromwell have in common? Kidney stones. These famous people all suffered from kidney stones. 1 in every 10 individuals is estimated to have kidney stones once in their life. In the United States alone, the frequency of kidney stones rose from 3.8% in the 1970s to 8.8% in the 2000s. And in 2014, the frequency further increased to 10%. But kidney stone problems are not entirely a new problem. Kidney stone removal is one of the earliest medical procedures recorded in history. In ancient India, around 600 BC, a physician named Sushruta described the process of bladder stone extraction through the perineum. It was around the 3rd century that the process of breaking down the stones into smaller pieces was first introduced. History proves that the battle against kidney stones is as old as history itself. Most medical practitioners agree that kidney problems are a silent pandemic. As many as 37 million adults in America suffer from kidney problems. What's worse is that they don't even know it until their kidneys start to fail. And when the kidneys fail, the body's normal function is also affected. One of the main culprits behind kidney problems is the formation of kidney stones. Chronic kidney stone formation may end as a bigger kidney problem if left untreated. And if you already have one, you’ll have more chances of developing another. In the Low Oxalate Diet, you’ll discover: ● The right way to eat without getting worked up on kidney problems.● How you can maintain a diet while eating the foods that you love.● The importance of knowing what exactly your food is made up of.● Why you need to be cautious of eating anything marketed as healthy food.● How you can increase longevity via kidney health