The Thomas Vine Lowry Split Toe Ankle Boot features a leather upper, lace-up closure, round-toe silhouette, and low block stacked heel. Man-made lining. Comfort Foam insole for all-day molded comfort. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 4 in Circumference: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.