Olicamp LT Pot, aluminum

With it’s lightweight and compact size, the Olicamp LT Pot is the perfect packable cookware option for your next camping trip! It is constructed of hard anodized aluminum and features a silicone lid with an easy pour drain hole. You can quickly and easily whip up a meal using the stamped graduations on the pot, making any outdoor cooking endeavor a breeze. FEATURES: Hard anodized aluminum construction with silicon handles and lid Fits butane fuel canisters inside Lid has easy-pour drain hole Suitable for use with most outdoor stoves Graduations are stamped into pot for easy measuring Includes mesh carrying bag Dimensions: 4.5” x 4.75” (1 liter) Weight: 6.4 oz. Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty Style: 329061