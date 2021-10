The LTS-03 Two-Tier Stand is designed for laptops, compact mixers, audio interfaces, DJ controllers or gaming consoles and gear. Holds up to 10 lbs and accommodates laptops from 11' to 20' in width. Can be assembled without the middle tray for a single tier set up. Five adjustable height positions with a minimum height of 9.25' to a maximum height of 14'. 2.75' width variable adjustment tray expand from 9.25' to 12' in width.