HEMANT AND NANDITA Luana Mini Dress With Tie Belt in Neutral,Pink. - size S (also in L, XS) HEMANT AND NANDITA Luana Mini Dress With Tie Belt in Neutral,Pink. - size S (also in L, XS) Self: 81.2% viscose 18.8% metallized fiberLining: 100% viscose. Handmade in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Pull-on stylingBack keyhole with loop button closure. Smocked yoke with ruffle neckline trimDetachable waist tie belt and asymmetric hem. Crepe de chine fabric with metallic gold jacquard appliques throughout. BENE-WD153. HN-LUANA-531B. Hemant & Nandita blends pop details with casual sophistication, depicting an extreme attention to detail. The designs are an exciting amalgam of prints and embroideries with balanced placements. Development of fresh and new prints with pops of color in the detail and exploring different surface techniques provides the right amount of experimentation and sophisticated elegance to the brand aesthetic.