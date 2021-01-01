LUBTWF2S Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker TruWireless Bluetooth Stereo Waterproof Dustproof IP67 360 Rich Dynamic Sound 100ft Wireless.

Durable & 12 watt output your studio quality wireless portable Bluetooth speaker will fill any open space with breathtaking sound provides outdoor entertainment by the patio or pool and is a great companion on the go or in the garage Truwireless stereo technology Provides an immediate connection between your wireless Bluetooth speakers via the built-in truwireless stereo technology so you can enjoy an acoustically rich experience without having to worry about wires! Waterproof IP67 rating your portable Bluetooth speaker has an IP67 rating which means its fully waterproof and can be fully submerged for up to 3 feet so feel free to take them on your next outdoor adventure or have them By the pool Bluetooth 4 2 technology & 100ft range will allow you to effortlessly and instantly connect your smart phone or device with your truwireless Bluetooth speaker and maintain a strong wireless Connection for up to 100 feet 15