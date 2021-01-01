SWAROVSKI Lucent stud earring, Single, Blue, Rhodium Finish

Size: 1/2" This single stud earring is a striking example of crystal innovation. With its eye-catching aquamarine hue, it features an octagon cut crystal divided in two to create a statement look from front to back. Made with a sleek rhodium plated setting, style it solo, or embrace its playful design by stacking it with other gems from the Lucent family. This piece is a single earring; it is sold as one unit and does not come as a pair. Designed to last: Swarovski jewelry maintains its brilliance when simple care practices are observed; remove before contact with water, lotions or perfumes and polish with a lint-free cloth