A sophisticated purse-meets-tote that holds its own at soirees with well-heeled city slickers and off the grid in the countryside. Hidden magnetic closure One open pocket Interior slip pocket Brass hardware Genuine buffalo leather Lining: Cotton Imported SIZE Top handles, 7" drop Removable, adjustable strap, 24"-27" drop 10"W x 8"H x 4"D. Handbags - Contemporary Handbags > Bembien > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Bembien. Color: Caramel.