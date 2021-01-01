vitamin A Luciana Bikini Bottom in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XS) vitamin A Luciana Bikini Bottom in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Self: 83% recycled nylon 17% lycra fiberContrast: 92% recycled nylon 8% spandex. Hand wash cold. Elasticized waist. Stretch fit. VAMX-WX314. 167BF ECB. Designer Amahlia Stevens' innovative fit concept, now a staple in the contemporary swimwear market was dubbed the 'California Cut,' a sexy style that forged a thoroughly modern marriage between the super-skimpy Brazilian and the uber-conservative American cut. Vitamin A never looked so good.