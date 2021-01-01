Lucine Bra Tank Luxletic UPF 50+

Our Lucine Bra Tank brings a bit of feminine flair to your workouts. Designed from Meryl nylon for maximum moisture-wicking and UPF 50+ sun protection, this Luxletic piece is a must for active days under the sun. For workouts or for play, this bra tank is a dreamy choice. UPF 50+ Luxletic bra tank with ruffle straps, built-in shelf bra and removable cups. Meryl™ Nylon (85% Meryl Nylon, 15% Spandex) - Superbly soft meryl yarn provides moisture management and excellent sun protection (UPF 50+ rating).Machine wash cold, separately, delicate cycle. Imported. SKU: 008107