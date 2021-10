Wear this medallion daily for luck and protection! It features a horseshoe and elephant, both symbols for good luck as well as a hamsa, which are said to protect you from evil and bring in goodness, luck, and positivity. The coin is finished with a sparkling diamond border for an extra pop! Handcrafted in 14-karat yellow gold. Detailed in diamonds. Coin measures 3/4" Chain is adjustable from 16-18"