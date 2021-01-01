Lucky 13 Thirteen Rockabella Rockabilly Pin-Up Girl PinUp T-Shirt

Perfect gift for all Rockabillies and Rockabellas who love the 50s. Whether the music is the vintage car motorcycles or cars. Great design for anyone who likes petrol engines and good music. Show that you are a biker who loves Fifties Rockabella gift idea You love rock and roll music. For nostalgia rocker, rockabilly rockabilly who like to chill at the next dinner. Ideal for the next US car muscle car meeting. Hot Rod Hotrod. Rockabilly Music Rock 'n' Roll Music Double Bass Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem