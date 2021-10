An illusory solitaire pendant is comprised of seven brilliant diamonds handcrafted in a glistening 18-karat white-gold necklace. 16" length; 2" extender; 1/4" pendant drop. Lobster clasp closure. Total diamond weight: 0.50ct. Color: G. Clarity: VS. Diamonds/18k white gold/rhodium plating. By Bony Levy; made in the USA. Exclusively ours.