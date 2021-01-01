Lucky Star Diamond Bracelet In 14k Yellow Gold Vermeil On Sterling Silver - M - Also in: S, L

Remember how lucky you are with the Lucky Star Bracelet, the perfect everyday essential. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this bracelet features 100% natural, genuine diamonds. 0.18 carats of diamonds are used in individual plate prong & collet prong settings. This bracelet is plated in 14K Yellow Gold Vermeil, which gives the piece a long-lasting shelf-life. The bracelet is 7" long, but is also offered in Small, Medium & Large sizes. The star motif is 9.1mm in length and 8.6mm in width. This bracelet is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem \'Dreamer\' written by the LMJ founder & CEO.