Le Sirenuse, Positano - The swirling Wind print that defines Le Sirenuse, Positano's peach-beige shirt dress captures a free-spirited mood, denoting the charming Positano landscape from where the label's namesake hotel is located. Exclusive to MATCHESFASHION, it's crafted from breathable cotton lawn and features an open point collar, cropped cuffs and drawstring waist that cinches to accentuate the fluid midi skirt.