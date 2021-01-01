Ludlow Classic-fit tuxedo pant in Italian wool

We changed the suiting game when we introduced the Ludlow in 2008, proving that you can get a suit made with the world's best fabrics and with details you'd find in a four-figure suit for a fraction of the cost. Today, the Ludlow comes in two fits and new fabrics from renowned mills every season. This polished tuxedo pant is crafted in a fine wool from Lanificio di Tollegno, one of the oldest mills in Italy (which means you're in the hands of people who have made looking good their business for well over acentury).