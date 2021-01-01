Ludlow Slim-fit tuxedo pant in Italian wool

We changed the suiting game when we introduced the Ludlow in 2008, proving that you can get a suit made with the world's best fabrics and with details you'd find in a four-figure suit for a fraction of the cost. Today, the Ludlow comes in two fits and new fabrics from renowned mills every season. We cut this tuxedo pant in fabric from Tollegno 1900 (established 1862 in Biella, Italy), which is one of the country's last mills to still spin its own yarns, a process they've been perfecting for over 150 years.