Hong Way Luggage Pink - Pink & White Stripe Suitcase Organizer Six-Piece Bag Set

Pink & White Stripe Suitcase Organizer Six-Piece Bag Set. Packing and organizing becomes a breeze with this durable set of luggage totes in a variety of shapes and sizes that fit snugly inside your go-to suitcase and help protect your clothing from the threat of spilled toiletries. Includes three box-shaped bags and three pouch bags (six pieces total)Suitcase not includedLarge box: 16.5'' W x 12.6'' H x 4.8'' DMedium box: 13.4'' W x 11.1'' H x 4.8'' DSmall box: 12.6'' W x 9.1'' H x 4.8'' DLarge bag: 11.1'' W x 7.9'' H x 4.8'' DMedium bag: 14.2'' W x 10.7'' H x 1.6'' DSmall bag: 14.2'' W x 6.3'' H x 1.6'' DZip closurePolyesterHand washImported