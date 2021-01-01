Song of Style Lula Dress in Tan. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS) Song of Style Lula Dress in Tan. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS) 46% poly 31% nylon 17% acrylic 5% merino wool 1% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Partial front button closure. Front slit. Midweight ribbed knit fabric. SOSR-WD172. sosd416 f21. The Song of Style girl is understated yet elevated. She's not consumed by trends, but instead focuses on timeless pieces. She is energetic, artsy, bold, and colorful... just like founder Aimee Song. An influential fashion and lifestyle blogger, Aimee's passion for art, photography, and architecture inspire the SOS collection's signature looks: puffy-sleeved dresses, retro tailoring, and offbeat color combinations and textures. It infuses even the simplest basics with playful details and hints of glamour. In essence, Song of Style encourages individuality and all the fun ways to express it.