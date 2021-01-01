From isabel marant
Isabel Marant Luliette Boot in Pink
Isabel Marant Luliette Boot in Pink Leather and embroidered textile upper with leather sole. Made in Italy. Shaft measures approx 241mm/ 9.5 inch height. Approx 50mm/ 2 inch stacked cone heel. Western design. Pointy toe. ISAB-WZ388. 21EBO0676-21E003S. About the designer: Parisian label, Isabel Marant defines the pioneer spirit merged with the ultimate trendsetters go-to for her mix of effortlessly chic clothing and accessories line. During the brand’s early days, an iconic trademark silhouette was born: the contemporary Parisian girl. Combining minimalist masculinity with feminine bohemian chic influences, she has garnered legions of fans with her pragmatic approach to fashion.