Structural dress with pleat detail at neckline, cuff, and waist. Finished with a self tie belt for a flattering fit. V-neck Three-quarter sleeves Back zipper Belted waist Cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Fits true to size About 45.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Designer Lifestyle - Ralph Lauren > Deveaux New York > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Deveaux New York. Color: White. Size: 10.