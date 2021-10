Lulu Of The Birthday Sweetie Candy Bday Party Grandma T-Shirt

Lulu Of The Birthday Sweetie - This cute candy lover design is perfect for grandmas and grandmoms of a young granddaughter who is celebrating her birthday. This lollipop or sweets design is great for a candy matching family birthday party theme. This sweet candy graphic is for abuela or grandmother who is preparing for a b-day celebration of her grandchild. A bday princess who loves sweets and candy will love it. Ideal for a granny of a birthday girl who wants to celebrate a fun candy party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem