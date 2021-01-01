Lumberjack Design Logger & Blogger – The Original Lumberjack T-Shirt

You are not a blogger, vlogger or influencer. You are a logger, a lumberjack of real grit and grain. Just the true Jakob. You perform your chopper attacks with the hatchet and the only victims are spruce, oak, beech and other trees. Real lumberjack does not sit at the desk. They stand at the house block and make birch, robinia, egg etc. to kindling wood. With axe, hatchet and chainsaw, also with the splitter for emergency. Are you also more logger than a blogger? Here is your motif and motto. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem