Lumière d'Iris. Ultimate chic revisited by the sunshine of the Côte d'Azur. A scent that hesitates between flower and wood, between the masculine and the feminine, to find its perfect balance marrying both, in an explosion of light, radiance and mystery. 2.87 oz. Made in France. NOTES Bergamot Mandarin Iris Rose Neroli Cedarwood Moss Amber.