Oseree Lumiere Shirt in Metallic Gold 100% poly. Made in Italy. Hand wash. Front button closures. Barrel cuffs with button closure. Box pleat at back yoke. Lightweight, semi-sheer lurex fabric. Set sold separately. OSEF-WS2. LSF202. About the designer: Founded in 2015, Oséree is the brainchild of Italian designers Jannine Vinci and Isabella Cavallin. Named after the verb “to dare” in French, the brand creates body-accentuating styles featuring luxe fabrics and rich embellishments. Courage, intrepidity and boldness are actually the values at the core of the brand, which aims to exalt women’s unique beauty and outstanding personality, with each piece expertly handmade in Italy.