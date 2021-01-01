Features of the Niterider Lumina 1000 Boost / Sabre 110 Combo Low Battery Indicator 1000 lumen front bike light with Boost Mode Water / Dust Resistant IP64 Rated 1000 lumen Boost Mode, double tap power button to unleash maximum LED output! Collimator Lens, distributes a generous even widespread beam pattern 5 Light Levels plus 1 Daylight Flash Mode Secure on and off-road capable handlebar mount Dupont Fiberglass reinforced nylon casing Fits standard and Oversize 35mm handlebars Perfect for helmet mounting (Helmet Mount sold separately) Low battery indicator