Features of the NiteRider Lumina OLED 1200 Boost Front Light The NiteRider® Lumina™ OLED 1200 Boost is an innovative bike light that removes the guesswork related to battery life, allowing you to plan your next ride safely with complete confidence, day or night The OLED multifunctional digital display screen delivers precise battery run times as a percentage and actual time for the Lumina™ OLED?s 9 lighting levels The Lumina™ OLED 1200 Boost Features a custom engineered collimator sense, producing a generous widespread beam pattern With Boost Mode providing a stunning 1200 lumens of maximum light output, this makes the Lumina™ OLED Highly capable for use when navigating through diverse riding conditions New Collimator Lens, distributes a generous even widespread beam Boost Mode! Unleash maximum LED output 5 Light Levels plus 4 Daylight Flash Modes CREE™ LED at 6000k Multifunctional OLED screen provides detailed operational information FL1 Standard IP64, water resistant Intellicharge™ ? Reduce charge time in half Backlit buttons for easy to use interface in any lighting condition Secure on and off-road capable handlebar mount Fits standard and Oversize 35mm handlebars Convenient USB rechargeable LED Light Head with OLED Display Internal Li-Ion Battery Handlebar Mount Fit up to 35mm USB Charging Cable