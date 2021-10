What it is: An eye cream with a biomimetic complex that enables the eye area to bind and retain moisture. What it does: This eye cream contains Persian silk tree extract, which helps reduce signs of tiredness and eliminate dark circles. Avocado and sweet almond oil help deeply nourish and protect the skin, reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Finally, siegisbeckia orientalis stimulates collagen synthesis, helping to plump skin from the inside out.