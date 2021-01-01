LUMINESS Silk 4-in-1 Airbrush Foundation – Shade 010, 0.25 oz

Hydrolyzed silk threads are strong, fibrous and elastic, preventing Silk from creasing or settling into fine lines, and keeping it fresh, and in place, all day. With just one light airbrush application, wrinkles instantly soften, pores diminish and visible imperfections disappear. Mineral-based, oil-free and hypoallergenic, Silk's gentle formula is light enough for everyday use, but strong enough for 18 hours of smudge-resistant coverage. 100% of participants in a study showed excellent water resistance after having skin with the silk foundation applied submerged in water for more than 3 minutes. Even after 24 hours of wear, 90% of participants in a study said that their skin looked more perfected than ever and that their skin looked flawless and not caked in makeup.Noncomedogenic