Stainless steel case with a blue (alligator) leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Small seconds sub-dial at the 9 o'clock position. . Panerai calibre P.9010 automatic movement, containing 31 Jewels, composed of 200 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 72 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 14 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, small second. Luminor Marina Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Panerai Luminor Marina Automatic Blue Dial Mens Watch PAM01313.