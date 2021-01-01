Titanium case with a black rubber strap. Fixed carbotech bezel. Black dial with Arabic numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. One subdial displaying: small second. Panerai Calibre P.9010 Automatic movement, containing 31 Jewels, composed of 200 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 72 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 44 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, small second. Additional Info: original box, international warranty card, manual (complete accessories). Luminor Marina Tuttogrigio Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Panerai Luminor Marina TuttoGrigio Automatic Black Dial Mens Watch PAM01118.