Black PVD stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed black PVD stainless steel bezel. Black dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. One - power reserved indicator subdial. ETA Caliber 2892-A2 Automatic movement, based upon ETA 2890, containing 21 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Cushion case shape, case size: 44 mm, case thickness: 24 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Dive watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Panerai Luminor Power Reserve PVD Automatic Black Dial Mens Watch PAM00028.