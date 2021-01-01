Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist 1.35 oz/ 40 mL

Which skin type is it good for? Normal Combination Dry SensitiveA silky, fine mist moisturizer that can be used under or over makeup for dewy glowing skin anytime, anywhere. Solutions for:- Dullness- Dryness- Fine lines and wrinklesIf you want to know more… Mist on this spray moisturizer for a boost of soothing hydration and a luminous complexion. It is formulated with more than 20 percent botanical oils and humectants to leave skin dewy. A proprietary complex of Okinawa red algae and hyaluronic acid delivers highly efficient hydration to the skin, acting as the ultimate moisture magnet.