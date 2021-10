Moroccanoil extra strong, finishing hairspray provides long-lasting hold for the most demanding hairstyles. Moroccanoil® Luminous Hairspray Extra Strong is the ultimate setting hairspray that secures special-event styles: from sleek ponytails to chignons to red-carpet looks. This high-performance, argan oil-infused extra hold formula veils hair in a reflective shield of shine that fights humidity and frizz, yet brushes out easily and leaves no sticky residue.