Luminous Silk Concealer - #5 - 12ml/0.4oz

An award-winning, multi-purpose concealer Features a lightweight, ultra-buildable amp; medium-coverage formula Harnesses exclusive Micro-fil™ technology to conceal, correct amp; highlight Formulated with glycerin, caffeine amp; Vitamin E to provide 24 hours of hydration amp; comfort Diminishes dark circles amp; puffiness around the eyes Infused with soft focus pearls amp; naturally derived emollients to diffuse fine lines Provides a smooth even coverage amp; a lit-from-within glow Gives a flawless, radiant amp; second-skin finish Equipped with a unique multi-purpose mistake-proof applicator Available in a range of shades for matching