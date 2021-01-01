Olay - Luminous Whip Active Moisturizer - Tone & Pore Perfection Results 48g/1.7oz

An illuminating & pore-refining facial moisturizer. Harnesses innovative Active Rush Technology with a unique three-dimensional structure. Transforms from cream to liquid on skin for potent results. Formulated with Vitamin B3 to improve skin tone & seal in moisture. Contains Vitamin B5 to effectively penetrate skin & moisturize from within. Defends skin from DNA-damaging toxins & pollution. Infused with anti-oxidant Green Tea Extract to protect skin against free radical damage. Minimizes the appearance of pores. Unveils a more radiant, perfect & healthier-looking complexion with a light-as-air finish.