Prada Luna Rossa Carbon, One Size

Fragrance Family: Earthy & WoodyScent Type: Warm WoodsKey Notes: Italian Bergamot, Lavender, AmbroxanAbout: Prada Luna Rossa Carbon is a seductive, masculine fragrance, inspired by the collision of nature and technology. Steam-distilled botanicals mix with modern materials in a distinctive blend. A modern fougÃ¨re, the scent features energetic notes of lavender, green bergamot from Italy, radiant woody notes of patchouli, and the dry amber of ambroxan.The bottle features the richest black, distinguished by a soft-touch texture. The distinctive red stripe of Prada is seamlessly cut into the faÃ§ade of the glass using an innovative technique, bringing balance to the form.SKU concentration:Eau de ToiletteSize:3.4 oz/ 100 mL