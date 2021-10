Prada Luna Rossa Carbon, One Size

Fragrance Family: Earthy & WoodyScent Type: Warm WoodsKey Notes: Italian Bergamot, Lavender, AmbroxanAbout: Prada Luna Rossa Carbon is a seductive, masculine fragrance, inspired by the collision of nature and technology. Steam-distilled botanicals mix with modern materials in a distinctive blend. A modern fougère, the scent features energetic notes of lavender, green bergamot from Italy, radiant woody notes of patchouli, and the dry amber of ambroxan.The bottle features the richest black, distinguished by a soft-touch texture. The distinctive red stripe of Prada is seamlessly cut into the façade of the glass using an innovative technique, bringing balance to the form.SKU concentration:Eau de ToiletteSize:3.4 oz/ 100 mL