65% Polyester, 35% Viscose India Machine Wash STYLE - Novelty short sleeve knit tee shirt with chest graphic, round neckline and curved hem on a loose fit relaxed pullover body VERSATILITY - Goes great with all bottoms from slacks to jeans and leggings to skirts or shorts, ideal light weight travel attire. LENGTH - this cute basic top is 24 inches from shoulder to hem with a 22 inch hem sweep